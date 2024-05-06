University campus dissent: The kids are (not) alright
Summary
- There’s a reason this classic rock anthem by The Who resonates down the decades. As in America, our campuses should also become the crucibles where human capital is forged.
The title of this column refers to a famous song by Pete Townshend of the iconic rock band, The Who. Part of their debut album in 1965, it captures the spirit of youth culture of the 1960s—rebellious, trying to break free from tradition and stereotypes and yet somehow also meet society’s expectations. The Who’s innovative, defiant and unruly style influenced many future generations of rock bands.