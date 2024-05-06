University campus dissent: The kids are (not) alright

It is a great testimony to youth power that the powers that be, whether in Washington, Wall Street or Silicon Valley, can no longer be reticent and have had to respond. Even the President of the US has shown some sympathy, although officially the US continues to stonewall all resolutions to restrain Israel at the United Nations. Some US lawmakers have asked Columbia’s president to resign, while others warned that colleges should not cave into “right wing" pressure. The protests have divided lawmakers and social commentators, but the students themselves seem united the US.