Resist the urge to regulate in step with USFDA

For new drugs and vaccines, and safety concerns flagged for a drug being marketed, the Indian drug regulatory system attaches considerable weight to the decisions of better-resourced regulators such as the USFDA. Molnupiravir’s controversial run to the EUA finish line cannot be taken lightly. For starters, there was significant drop reported in relative risk reduction in hospitalization and death—from 50% to 30%—between the interim analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data publicised by Merck in October and the updated analysis in November. Such a change in efficacy potentially alters the calculus of risk versus benefit for any drug approval. The committee of experts that evaluated the case for USFDA had debated this issue in November. Its potential to harm the foetus in pregnant women was also raised. As were concerns about the danger, however minor, of mutations in the virus in patients who do not complete the full course. The committee’s final vote in the pill’s favour was narrow at 13-10.