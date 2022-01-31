Unpopular opinion: The budget actually matters

The popular discourse on India’s economy wants us to believe that the Union budget no longer matters as it did before the reforms since 1991, and in particular, after indirect taxes were replaced by the Goods & Services Tax, which is jointly decided by the Centre and states outside the budget-making exercise.

The commentariat shrugs off the whole affair as needless pageantry or drudgery, and budget presentation speeches in Parliament are often a snooze fest, but the dour-sounding figures finance ministers reel off touch real lives. How many Indians can get covid-19 vaccination shots free and how soon, whether farmers will sow wheat or another crop, what will be the price of fertilizers, whether there will be more jobs for construction workers or will direct support be extended to tiny firms on the brink of closure, hit by the pandemic shocks? The budget holds answers to such questions concerning the livelihoods of millions of Indians. Should the allocations not be fussed over?

Why is petrol becoming expensive? Why has Air India been returned to the Tatas? Why does the interest rate on your home loan go up? Why does your bank reduce the interest rate it pays for your fixed deposits? A key reason, though not the only one, behind all of these is the budget.

The trouble with the budget presentation is hardly that it needs to be a low-key affair; rather the bar for scrutiny, discussion and debate needs to be raised. Year after year, budgets clear Parliament without serious deliberations.

Yes; capex and government spending are small relative to the size of the economy. Expecting government infrastructure spending to move the economy is no different than relying on ants to lift a mature elephant out of a ditch. Capex is small because in any year, nearly 80% of the expenditure by government is pre-committed, where it can barely touch a rupee: pensions for defence personnel, salaries for its employees, interest payments on past borrowings. That’s why the budget’s makers must make choices: to tax more, borrow more or move allocations from one head to another. When they don’t make these choices carefully, our choices get distorted: how much to spend, how much to save, where to invest. Fiscal policy impacts social justice and the share in budget resources, no matter how limited, of people. The question isn’t just how much money flows through the budget, but who gets it. The budget can take away rupees from farmers’ fertilizer subsidies to pay more for school scholarships or higher salaries and pensions to government employees. Or hike central taxes on petrol and diesel, affecting every business and household’s calculations.

The fiscal deficit obsession is precisely because of the difficult choices it forces throughout the economy. When the government borrows more, as it has been, the tendency for its debt manager, the Reserve Bank of India, is to keep its borrowing costs low. It does so by keeping interest rates low, which depresses interest rates on fixed deposits, affecting retirement savings, pushing people into riskier investments in the search of higher returns.

If these are not powerful reasons to believe in the budget’s primacy in the real economy, think about why India has such poor social infrastructure. Why is public provision of health and education abysmal? The answers and solutions lie in the budget. Political parties make tall promises about increasing health and education spending, only to pipe down when in government, faced with the reality of limited space in the budget.

Post-1991, with the rise of the private sector, the government, or its finances, are no longer important, argue the deniers of the budget’s significance. The budget locates plans, schemes and visions, whether born of political exigencies, ideological leanings or statesmanship, in the moment. The budget puts them through the reality checks of constraints and challenges, of capacity and resources, and subjects them to ground realities. Since the government hasn’t receded from our lives as much as the successive generations of reformers since 1991 would have liked, the budget remains a key interface for the relationship between the state and people. Budget presentation in Parliament should thus be leveraged for evaluating the diverse impacts of policies on lives and livelihoods.

