Unpopular opinion: The budget actually matters

Yes; capex and government spending are small relative to the size of the economy. Expecting government infrastructure spending to move the economy is no different than relying on ants to lift a mature elephant out of a ditch. Capex is small because in any year, nearly 80% of the expenditure by government is pre-committed, where it can barely touch a rupee: pensions for defence personnel, salaries for its employees, interest payments on past borrowings. That’s why the budget’s makers must make choices: to tax more, borrow more or move allocations from one head to another. When they don’t make these choices carefully, our choices get distorted: how much to spend, how much to save, where to invest. Fiscal policy impacts social justice and the share in budget resources, no matter how limited, of people. The question isn’t just how much money flows through the budget, but who gets it. The budget can take away rupees from farmers’ fertilizer subsidies to pay more for school scholarships or higher salaries and pensions to government employees. Or hike central taxes on petrol and diesel, affecting every business and household’s calculations.