Unpopulist opinion: Why free market economists probably feel like grand failures right now

Free market-oriented economists probably live in a state of perpetual despair these days. Politicians and voters on both the left and right are turning on markets. Polls suggest wide support for interventionist policies that economists long discarded for causing more harm than good.
We can blame ignorance, either of voters or of economists naive to people’s changing needs and challenges. But I suspect what’s behind the support for populism is the same thing that is behind every financial blow-up: the desire to believe we can have both low (or no) risk and an upside.