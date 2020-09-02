Unshackle the consumer-internet

In the aftermath of the ban on TikTok, numerous social media platforms made moves to fill the gap created by its exit. Instagram launched ‘Reels’, which allowed users to create 15-second videos. Likee, another short video sharing platform, saw a bump in its engagement figures. But these would-be usurpers will find that taking over the space created by the ‘world’s most valuable startup’—about $100 billion—will not be easy. TikTok and Helo may be banned for now, but they’ve made a big dent in the digital world. TikTok surpassed Instagram in terms of engagement, and left unimpeded it would have surpassed Instagram in terms of downloads too.

The reason behind TikTok’s phenomenal success is that many people (from India 2.0 aka ‘Bharat’) felt much more at home on TikTok than other social media platforms. They perceived Instagram as an app that catered to the English-speaking, iPhone-wielding elites who were disconnected from the reality of ‘Bharat’.

In fact, our analytics show that users spent as much as 52 minutes on TikTok within a 24-hour period—more than double the time they spent on Instagram. We also found that users spent more time on Helo, TikTok’s sister app, than they did on Twitter. For instance, on 29 June, the day the government banned 59 Chinese apps, users spent 23.7 minutes on Helo versus 15.6 minutes on Twitter. Despite this contrast, English-speaking elites have not heard of Helo and treat Twitter as the centre of their universe.

As a result of this ban, millions of Indians who thought of TikTok as a natural home for their creativity have been locked out of the app. More worryingly, the ban has created an inadvertent class divide, which favours the English-speaking Instagram elites. Almost 40% of smartphone users had installed TikTok in June—second only to Facebook and Instagram, whose numbers stand at 80% and 40%, respectively. In comparison, Twitter and Linkedin were present only on 15% smartphones in June 2020.

It isn’t just TikTok that enjoyed phenomenal levels of popularity. Helo and Likee, short video apps that are also home to vernacular language content, are significant players too. Helo alone has more downloads in India than Twitter and Snapchat put together. Until recently, Likee was bigger than Snapchat, Mitron, Chingari and Roposo combined. The app isn’t as well-known as its competitors but attracted more user engagement than Instagram.

The astounding growth of these apps marks a paradigm shift in the technology sector—one that challenges the monopoly of American tech giants. India, with 500 million internet users, is the fastest-growing digital advertising market in the world, according to BloombergQuint. So, it is only natural that every tech company would want a slice of this pie. However, to limit our markets to certain tech companies threatens to stifle a vibrant and diverse digital content industry.

Internet platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok offer business options to advertise their goods and services to the Indian population; as a result, they have a high degree of influence on ’market access’. As entrepreneurs, marketers and investors, we should have welcomed competition instead of gleefully endorsing the ban. After all, we are the people who spend marketing dollars online and should be in favour of competition because it lowers the cost of advertising (cost per mille, or CPM, rates) to the Indian market. More importantly, it forces these platforms to improve performance on ad spends. In the absence of competition, a few large digital businesses have more pricing power than they would otherwise.

Ironically until 1991, Indian industry had to follow the playbook of protectionism to operate in the country. It took a combination of political will, economic crisis and lobbying to open Indian markets. Arguably, we are all beneficiaries of that liberalized India. Now, a new breed of Indian industrialists (albeit digital ones) are celebrating protectionism—one that makes it harder for Chinese companies and capital to enter our borders. They aren’t alone, though. Donald Trump, President of the United States, too has acted on his protectionist instincts by banning TikTok on grounds of national security. However, it would be more prudent if India’s new-age digital industrialists take the lead to establish an equitable rules-based order, rather than get swept away by reactive and faux nationalistic sentiments.

I would argue that India needs access to Chinese markets—not just for goods and services, but also capital. We should welcome competition because it creates a level-playing field, offers diverse choices to users and helps Indian companies get access to finance. In the short run, app bans may help quench our blood lust. But such reactionary moves do more harm than good to India’s digital content ecosystem. It increases the cost of advertising, strengthens the existing monopoly of ‘big tech’ and creates a class divide among India’s own citizens. It is time that policymakers asked themselves whether they want to base their decisions on populist sentiments or empirical assessments.

These are the author’s personal views.

The author is the co-founder and chief executive officer of KalaGato, a consumer insights firm.

