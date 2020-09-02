Unshackle the consumer-internet

Ironically until 1991, Indian industry had to follow the playbook of protectionism to operate in the country. It took a combination of political will, economic crisis and lobbying to open Indian markets. Arguably, we are all beneficiaries of that liberalized India. Now, a new breed of Indian industrialists (albeit digital ones) are celebrating protectionism—one that makes it harder for Chinese companies and capital to enter our borders. They aren’t alone, though. Donald Trump, President of the United States, too has acted on his protectionist instincts by banning TikTok on grounds of national security. However, it would be more prudent if India’s new-age digital industrialists take the lead to establish an equitable rules-based order, rather than get swept away by reactive and faux nationalistic sentiments.