Just a day after a man was killed by a crowd of devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar for alleged sacrilege involving the Sikh holy book, a second such lynching has been reported from Punjab. This time, an individual was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday in Kapurthala, reportedly for trying to desecrate a flag with a Sikh symbol, although the police said it could be a case of theft. In October, another man faced brutality at a farmer-protest site near Delhi for allegedly having caused religious offence, an incident that echoed the amputation horror that befell a professor some years ago in Kerala for what was interpreted as an indignified reference to Islam’s prophet.