After a severe bout of violence in Tripura, the state’s police slapped a hundred odd social-media users with charges under India’s chief anti-terror law. Encoded in our books as UAPA, short for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967, it was shaped into its present form by six amendments, the last of which, in 2019, allowed even individuals to be designated as ‘terrorist’ by the state, adding to stiff provisions that made space for ‘confessions’ to cops and jail for an under-trial almost certain, with the usual assumption of an accused’s innocence until proven guilty effectively reversed. By the avowals of law enforcers and security analysts, such stringency is required for extraordinary threats like terror, which cannot be tackled within a legal frame meant for less consequential violations, and has been around in various forms and acronyms: UAPA is a version of POTA, which itself was modelled on TADA. During the Emergency, there was MISA, after which one politician even named a daughter. These laws have all been misused at various points by wielders of power to squash civil liberties and muzzle free voices. Today, it is UAPA’s increasingly indiscriminate application that should alarm us.

Amid the communal tension that gripped Tripura after its ‘mirror’ conflagration following attacks on minorities across the border in Bangladesh, the state police turned their attention to online messages alleged to have distorted facts and fanned embers of enmity. In their sweep, they used UAPA to charge journalists and others whose social-media feeds reflect benign motives, prima facie. Some had relayed events on the ground, while others made observations. The state’s dragnet included a group of four lawyers from Delhi that had released a report on the violence after a visit. Even individuals on Twitter residing overseas were not spared. As visible on the internet, all that many of those charged did was exercise their liberty of speech, as guaranteed by Article 19 of our Constitution. This can also be said of students in Kashmir who were recently booked under the same law for online expressions of support for India’s opponents in a cricket match. While the police apparatus of our border states has been disposed to view the airing of all words from a national security perspective, it is scandalous anywhere for the petty us-and-them divisions of politics to colour the actual enforcement of law. Civil liberties must be assured to all by the rule of law. This underpins our democracy.

To safeguard constitutional freedoms, we need a high bar set for harsh laws to be invoked. With police forces in India under political control, by and large, it is for the Supreme Court to intervene with a set of guidelines for UAPA invocation. All detentions under it, for example, should have higher levels of clearance, with a record kept of the rationale applied (for future scrutiny). Other restraints consistent with its legislative intent can be spelt out too. Deploying educational modules on the basic principles of justice at every level of India’s set-up for law-and-order would also help. Unless the judiciary sets the record straight, a draconian order could attain an air of normative stability and we may find it even harder to break out of our cycle of ever-harsher enforcement. The irony of scaled-up deprivations of freedom is the instability it might come to cause beyond a point. This adds a pragmatic angle to a principled plea for our guardians of justice to uphold liberty. We’ve slid too far down a slippery slope on this.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.