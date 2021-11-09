Uphold the rule of law: Shield our civil liberties

Amid the communal tension that gripped Tripura after its ‘mirror’ conflagration following attacks on minorities across the border in Bangladesh, the state police turned their attention to online messages alleged to have distorted facts and fanned embers of enmity. In their sweep, they used UAPA to charge journalists and others whose social-media feeds reflect benign motives, prima facie. Some had relayed events on the ground, while others made observations. The state’s dragnet included a group of four lawyers from Delhi that had released a report on the violence after a visit. Even individuals on Twitter residing overseas were not spared. As visible on the internet, all that many of those charged did was exercise their liberty of speech, as guaranteed by Article 19 of our Constitution. This can also be said of students in Kashmir who were recently booked under the same law for online expressions of support for India’s opponents in a cricket match. While the police apparatus of our border states has been disposed to view the airing of all words from a national security perspective, it is scandalous anywhere for the petty us-and-them divisions of politics to colour the actual enforcement of law. Civil liberties must be assured to all by the rule of law. This underpins our democracy.