Uphold the rule of law

Just a day after a man was killed by a crowd of devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar for alleged sacrilege involving the Sikh holy book, a second such lynching has been reported from Punjab. This time, an individual was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday in Kapurthala, reportedly for trying to desecrate a flag with a Sikh symbol, although the police said it could be a case of theft. In October, another man faced brutality at a farmer-protest site near Delhi for allegedly having caused religious offence, an incident that echoed the amputation horror that befell a professor some years ago in Kerala for what was interpreted as an indignified reference to Islam’s prophet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These shocking crimes in the name of upholding a religion's honour need to be condemned and called out for the flagrant violations of law that they are. Enforcement agencies like the police should not go by any political utterances in these cases, but by our statute. While India discourages actions that sow religious strife, and insults are rightly frowned upon for the sensibilities that get hurt, the rule of law must always prevail. For everyone's fundamental rights to be upheld, baying mobs must be kept at bay.

