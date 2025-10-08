UPI has closed a chink in its security armour: Its payment request feature is finally gone
For years, scamsters exploited a UPI feature that was designed for convenience but enabled them to prey on unsuspecting users who could be tricked into sending them money. On 1 October, NPCI killed that option. This is good news for India’s booming cashless economy.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has phased out a major feature of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that has long made peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions both convenient and risky. From 1 October, the “collect request" option for P2P transactions has been withdrawn. This is a decisive step to combat a surge in financial fraud within India’s digital payments ecosystem.