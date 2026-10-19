UPI fee: It's no different from any other toll—so why are we so reluctant to pay it?

The Indian festival of Navaratri has begun. During these ten days and nine nights, the Hindu goddesses of strength (Durga), prosperity (Lakshmi) and wisdom (Saraswati) are worshipped for three nights each. The tenth and final day is meant to be a day of enlightened consciousness.
For payer banks, acquirer banks, Universal Payments Interface (UPI) app providers (like Razor Pay) and UPI app fintechs (like Google Pay and Phone Pe), Godess Lakshmi will make a delayed and partial visit. And for the system, enlightened consciousness may have to wait longer still.