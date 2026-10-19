UPI fee: It's no different from any other toll—so why are we so reluctant to pay it?

The Indian festival of Navaratri has begun. During these ten days and nine nights, the Hindu goddesses of strength (Durga), prosperity (Lakshmi) and wisdom (Saraswati) are worshipped for three nights each. The tenth and final day is meant to be a day of enlightened consciousness.
The Indian festival of Navaratri has begun. During these ten days and nine nights, the Hindu goddesses of strength (Durga), prosperity (Lakshmi) and wisdom (Saraswati) are worshipped for three nights each. The tenth and final day is meant to be a day of enlightened consciousness.
For payer banks, acquirer banks, Universal Payments Interface (UPI) app providers (like Razor Pay) and UPI app fintechs (like Google Pay and Phone Pe), Godess Lakshmi will make a delayed and partial visit. And for the system, enlightened consciousness may have to wait longer still.
For payer banks, acquirer banks, Universal Payments Interface (UPI) app providers (like Razor Pay) and UPI app fintechs (like Google Pay and Phone Pe), Godess Lakshmi will make a delayed and partial visit. And for the system, enlightened consciousness may have to wait longer still.
India’s implementation of its recently announced merchant discount rates (MDRs) for large UPI transactions made to merchants (on transfers of over ₹2,000 made to those who receive more than ₹1 lakh a month via UPI) has been postponed until after the Diwali festival in early November. Peer to peer (P2P) transfers of any amount and small merchant transactions will remain free under these revised regulations.
UPI has transformed India’s economy by turning digital payments into a frictionless and hitherto fee-less utility. However, this growth was sustained by the government’s zero-MDR mandate on standard bank-to-bank transactions.
While this free model accelerated consumer adoption, it triggered an intense debate over who should bear the operational cost of the underlying tech infrastructure, apart from all the indirect impacts of the service’s market-distortive pricing. The annual running cost of the UPI platform today is estimated to be about ₹20,000 crore (a little over $2 billion).
We arrive at this point today because of a policy masterstroke followed by a series of policy errors. Both the successes and failures are symptomatic of larger issues for the Indian state and so it is worthwhile to understand them in some detail.
Policy masterstroke: The National Payments’ Corporation of India (NPCI) gave birth to UPI ten years ago following a Nandan Nilekani Committee recommendation that favoured a simple, wallet-free, lean-data payment architecture.
The key element of design was interoperability across the ecosystem. Building on its prior success in Immediate Payment Services (IMPS), NPCI delivered a world-leading system. UPI was designed to be usable, scalable and resilient. It has delivered on that promise, and then some.
Policy error 1: For a little over three years since its launch in 2016, an MDR of up to 0.3% was applicable on UPI transactions. The abolition of MDR occurred in 2019 through an amendment of Section 10A of India’s Payment and Settlement System Act of 2007. A time-limited suspension was sufficient; instead, its abolishment became law. Thereafter, all ecosystem players lost money, except NPCI, which made money based on volume.
Policy error 2: The economic uncertainty after demonetization in 2016 and the covid pandemic resulted in a series of errors that de-emphasized the private sector’s role in the UPI ecosystem and refocused it as a government “mission-mode” project.
Suddenly, it became a key responsibility area (KRA) of politicians and bureaucrats to exponentially increase “digital payments.” It was, of course, easier to deliver on that KRA if the product you were selling is free. To compound the error, the government created its own app called Bhim, with government luminaries as television ambassadors.
Policy error 3: From its inception, the philosophical DNA of the UPI system has been that innovation, including technology upgrades and customer features, can and should come from the foresight of NPCI. The corporation had done a remarkable job in the first phase of making the UPI system widely accessible and easily usable.
But as you would expect, it is beginning to fall behind. A Brazilian system called Pix, inspired broadly by UPI, has come up with several innovations in a shorter time, including recurring bill payments.
Some of the differences between the Brazilian and India systems arise because UPI is based on a virtual payment address (VPA) system that acts as a layer beyond the underlying banks, whereas the Brazilian system is based on an integrated, centralized banking directory.
Even then, the lack of direct revenue to innovate hampered UPI players. The Brazilian system has an uncapped MDR that has empirically resulted in a blended MDR of about 0.33%.
Potential policy error: As I write, India may be on the verge of another policy misstep. After a six-year wait, the MDR rollout should have accounted for the festival calendar. The delay signals weakness and also creates an opening for further resistance.
All UPI transactions should be subject to a ‘progressive toll.’ If the top end is capped at 0.4% and ₹300 then smaller transactions can be tolled at, say, 0.1%. For a ₹100 transaction, this is a very affordable 10 paisa. Better still, cap the total amount that can be charged and allow the ecosystem to charge what it wants without interference.
The average citizen is used to paying ₹10 for a bus ride and a similar amount to clear solid waste for a small residential unit in Bengaluru. They pay hundreds of rupees in road tolls, airport charges, electricity and water prices. The UPI system is no different, but when you delay imposing a fee and you are confused about who it should apply to, everyone demands it for free.
P.S: “There is no such thing as a free lunch,” said Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman in a book of that name.
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand