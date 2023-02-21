India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was linked to Singapore’s version PayNow at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday presided over by the two countries’ prime ministers. It will ease bank-to-bank fund transfers between Singapore and India, allowing across borders what this digital payment system enables within domestic territory via smartphones with verified numbers. While it will facilitate commerce, it would be a special boon for people of Indian origin abroad in need of a quick and cheap way to send money here or receive remittances. All it would take is a phone number for a transfer to a recipient’s bank account, and though checks for compliance with remittance rules do add complexity, this option is expected to cost less than other legal channels. Right now, sending money abroad is cumbersome, not least for its tax tangle if the annual sum exceeds ₹7 lakh, and attracts high fees as well. Any digital easing of pathways is thus worthy of celebration. What we must not lose sight of, however, is how we want digital payments to evolve as we go along.

The UPI system is run by the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI), which is owned by a consortium of private and public-sector banks and was set up under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Its international subsidiary has been active in taking this mechanism global by forging foreign ties. It has pacts with European payment facilitator Worldline, the UK’s PayXpert, the UAE’s Neopay and France’s Lyra Network for UPI-compatible transfers. Thanks to link-ups, some UPI payments can also be made in Nepal, Bhutan and Malaysia. Within India, the platform has been a roaring success, its open architecture having got as many as 385 banks to enrol (at last count), with more than 8 billion transactions logged this January worth nearly ₹13 trillion, up sharply from 4.6 billion worth ₹8.3 trillion in the first month of 2022. In comparison, the retail version of the digital rupee unveiled for a pilot test by RBI is not even a speck on our current e-money map, with just over ₹2.4 crore of it issued till 20 January, according to official data accessed by Mint. As of now, it’s a tiny project at best, with trials of this central bank digital currency (CBDC) having been held among 5,000 odd merchants and some 50,000 retail users. Even the wholesale CBDC, meant just for institutions, has had only modest issuance of around ₹115.9 crore.

With UPI currently part of India’s G20 showcase, government promotion of it is only to be expected. But our CBDC must not get eclipsed. This requires public clarity on the e-rupee’s role. While NPCI’s backers are banks wedded to bank-mediated payments, RBI must take a larger view of market preferences and stability. As an ‘IOU’ issued by the central bank, our e-rupee has sovereign backing. Unlike money held in an account whose safety depends on the particular bank’s solvency, CBDC holdings are like cash—and safer. While bank failures being rare and UPI swipes being almost instant might make this difference seem trivial, the purpose of global fund transfers would be better served by a conduit shorn of banking-sector risks. So the e-rupee also ought to make its global debut. Since this logic of risk mitigation applies to the local scenario as well, RBI should look to secure the retail spaces of our economy from potential bank-crisis contagion by averting over-reliance on UPI. A retail CBDC allows prudential diversification. Sure, an e-rupee cannot be marketed to the explicit bane of deposit-needy banks, but Mint Street mustn’t let it languish.