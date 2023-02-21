UPI promotion should not eclipse our e-rupee

The UPI system is run by the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI), which is owned by a consortium of private and public-sector banks and was set up under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Its international subsidiary has been active in taking this mechanism global by forging foreign ties. It has pacts with European payment facilitator Worldline, the UK’s PayXpert, the UAE’s Neopay and France’s Lyra Network for UPI-compatible transfers. Thanks to link-ups, some UPI payments can also be made in Nepal, Bhutan and Malaysia. Within India, the platform has been a roaring success, its open architecture having got as many as 385 banks to enrol (at last count), with more than 8 billion transactions logged this January worth nearly ₹13 trillion, up sharply from 4.6 billion worth ₹8.3 trillion in the first month of 2022. In comparison, the retail version of the digital rupee unveiled for a pilot test by RBI is not even a speck on our current e-money map, with just over ₹2.4 crore of it issued till 20 January, according to official data accessed by Mint. As of now, it’s a tiny project at best, with trials of this central bank digital currency (CBDC) having been held among 5,000 odd merchants and some 50,000 retail users. Even the wholesale CBDC, meant just for institutions, has had only modest issuance of around ₹115.9 crore.