UPI versus e-rupee?

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has turned out to be a splendid example of India’s digital success, with the platform maintaining its sharp incline in 2023. As many as 118 billion UPI transactions were carried out last year, a 60% increase from 2022, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. In value terms, these transfers were worth ₹182 trillion, up 44%.

Its volume outpacing value is a sign of the platform’s outreach, with ever more people adopting it for small payments across the country. India hasn’t gone cashless, but cash dependence has fallen more drastically than was imaginable when UPI began in 2016. Some of its increased usage is thanks to waxing telecom connectivity in far-flung parts of India, where the benefits of the so-called JAM trinity of Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar identity numbers and mobile phones are most visible.

Technology has been put to the service of financial inclusion at such a scale that Indian digital public infrastructure has attained global fame. Whether the success of this bank-to-bank transfer system will hold back India’s e-rupee project is a question that 2024 might answer. Which is better needs a thorough debate.