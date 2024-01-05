UPI versus e-rupee?
Summary
- As the NPCI’s bank-to-bank online payment system has been a dramatic success, whether this will get in the way of RBI’s digital currency project is good question.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has turned out to be a splendid example of India’s digital success, with the platform maintaining its sharp incline in 2023. As many as 118 billion UPI transactions were carried out last year, a 60% increase from 2022, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data. In value terms, these transfers were worth ₹182 trillion, up 44%.