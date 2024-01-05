UPI versus e-rupee?

Its volume outpacing value is a sign of the platform’s outreach, with ever more people adopting it for small payments across the country. India hasn’t gone cashless, but cash dependence has fallen more drastically than was imaginable when UPI began in 2016. Some of its increased usage is thanks to waxing telecom connectivity in far-flung parts of India, where the benefits of the so-called JAM trinity of Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar identity numbers and mobile phones are most visible.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial