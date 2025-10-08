Are competitive exams picking the wrong candidates for important job roles?
Summary
India’s top exams for management, civil service roles and the like have been testing skills that have little to do with real-world performance. Do we need managers who cracked a speed test called CAT or officers who memorized vast data troves to secure a UPSC rank? This only holds the country back.
As the adage goes, “Whatever gets measured gets managed." This principle is evident in education, professional recruitment and performance evaluations worldwide. The metrics we prioritize influence how individuals prepare, perform, and are judged.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story