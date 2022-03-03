Urban Company's partner Esops are a potential game-changer

Undoubtedly, the urgent need to repair its image probably speeded the decision. After all, the $2 billion company had hit the headlines for all the wrong seasons towards the end of last year, when several women “partners" who work for its salon and spa services verticals agitated outside the company’s Gurugram headquarters, protesting against work conditions and what they termed an unfair service policy agreement which they feared would hit their earnings. In fact, Urban Company had scored another industry first at the time – a dubious one – for actually suing its workers. The company had sought an injunction from the court restraining the women from holding any “demonstration, dharna, rally, gherao, peace march, shouting slogans, entering or assembling on or near the office premises."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}