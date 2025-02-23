Urban congestion: Let’s use parking fees to unclog Indian streets
Summary
- Road congestion is caused largely by parked vehicles. We must levy high charges for parking on all public land. This idea will find popular support if the collections are used strictly for local-area improvements.
Very few people in India have heard of Donald Shoup, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, who passed away earlier this month. That is a pity, because his life’s work holds the answer to one of India’s biggest challenges: improving the quality of life in our cities.