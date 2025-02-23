Urban congestion: Let’s use parking fees to unclog Indian streets

Shoup writes that paid parking should appeal to all shades of political opinion: “Liberals will see that it increases public spending. Conservatives will see that it reduces government regulation. Environmentalists will see that it reduces energy consumption, air pollution, and carbon emissions. Business leaders will see that it unburdens enterprise. New urbanists will see that it enables people to live at high density without being over-run by cars. Libertarians will see that it increases the opportunities for individual choice. Developers will see that it reduces building costs. Neighbourhood activists will see that it devolves public decisions to the local level. Local elected officials will see that it reduces traffic congestion... and pays for local public services without raising taxes."