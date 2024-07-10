Urban flooding havoc: Dig deeper for root causes
Summary
- While a cursory review may reveal that better drainage could resolve the urban flooding problem, complex water-table interactions under heavy rainfall suggest we need a much broader approach. Perhaps flash floods in Delhi NCR cannot be prevented, only mitigated and managed.
Every monsoon, social media is flooded with video footage of floods all over the National Capital Region (NCR), but the past few days had particularly alarming images. While corruption in public works and climate change have amplified the damage, the underlying problem is more basic.