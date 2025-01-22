India’s urban groundwater crisis is worsening: Here’s what to do

The Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2024 published by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has sparked widespread concern, shining a spotlight on the invisible yet indispensable groundwater resources that sustain nearly half the world’s urban population.

Alarmingly, the report reveals that 20% of groundwater samples across India contain nitrate levels exceeding the safe limit of 45mg/l, with some districts reporting concentrations of over 40%.

States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu bear the brunt of this contamination, largely due to excessive fertilizer use and inadequate waste management.

Also Read: An invisible groundwater crisis needs greater visibility

Beyond nitrates, fluoride levels surpassed permissible limits in over 9% of the samples, while arsenic contamination remains severe in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and other states.

As these pollutants seep into aquifers, the health of millions is at risk, underscoring the urgent need for a paradigm shift in urban water management.

Groundwater is a major source of urban water supply worldwide and aquifer storage is a key means to achieving water-supply security.

Aquifers often store significantly larger volumes of water compared to many artificial reservoirs.

For example, the Ogallala Aquifer in the US has supplied 500 cubic kilometres of water over four decades, exceeding Egypt’s Lake Nasser.

These reserves enable reliable water extraction during droughts, a capability that surface water sources in some regions cannot match, either in quantity or quality.

In many cases, groundwater quality is better than that of surface water, thanks to the ability of aquifers to provide natural protection for groundwater from contamination.

Population growth and urbanization have increased wastewater and sewage contamination.

As cities grow, the demand for water and sanitation services rises, but sewage treatment infrastructure often lags.

Also Read: India cannot solve its water crisis without proper pricing

By 2036, India’s urban population is projected to reach 600 million, or 40% of the total, up from 31% in 2011, while urban areas contribute 70% of GDP.

As per CGWB data, of the 712 surveyed districts, 102 are overexploited with extraction rates beyond 100%. Among these, 32 districts face zero net groundwater availability.

Urban centres in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka are nearing zero groundwater tables. This is compounded by worsening groundwater quality.

Wastewater generation in Indian cities has far outpaced the development of treatment facilities.

In 2021, urban India produced 72,368 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, yet only 31,841 MLD of treatment capacity was installed.

Untreated sewage pollutes rivers, lakes and groundwater. Impervious surfaces like roads hinder natural recharge processes. Climate change further alters precipitation patterns.

To tackle the escalating problem of groundwater scarcity and contamination, urban water management needs a transformative approach, leveraging advanced technology, sustainable methodologies and holistic planning.

We must adopt a circular water economy.

While increasing the capacity of centralized sewage treatment facilities is crucial, decentralized solutions must play a complementary role.

Small-scale, modular wastewater treatment systems installed at the community or building level can process waste near its source, easing the load on large centralized plants.

These systems can incorporate resource-recovery technologies to extract valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, produce bio-gas, and reclaim water for non-potable applications.

This improves wastewater management and fosters a circular urban water cycle, enabling the continuous recycling of water and nutrients.

Advanced smart water networks powered by Internet-of-Things sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) enable the real-time tracking of water quality and availability.

AI tools can forecast contamination trends, streamline water distribution and mitigate system breakdowns, significantly improving the efficiency of wastewater treatment and groundwater preservation.

Also, it’s vital to adopt climate-resilient groundwater management strategies.

This includes measures like artificial aquifer recharge, widespread rainwater harvesting and water-efficient practices. These can help cities develop resilient water systems to overcome the challenges posed by rapid urban growth and environmental pressures.

India has already established a strong foundation for water conservation and groundwater recharge through various initiatives.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan emphasizes rainwater harvesting in both rural and urban areas. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 promotes rainwater harvesting and effective aquifer management in cities.

Further, India’s ministry of housing and urban affairs has implemented steps such as the Unified Building Bye Laws and Model Building Bye Laws, which prioritize water conservation and rainwater harvesting in urban planning and infrastructure development.

Scaling up these programmes with more localized strategies will be crucial to meeting India’s growing water demands.

Regular monitoring and adoption of advanced technologies will play a pivotal role in enhancing their impact.

By embracing smarter resource management and innovative solutions, Indian cities can secure long-term water sustainability and ensure access to safe groundwater.

The authors are, respectively, chair and development policy lead with Institute for Competitiveness.