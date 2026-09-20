Urban heroism: city authorities should take note of public support for officials who do their jobs right

Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.
Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.
Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.
Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.
Kolkata residents are taking aim at the state’s newly elected government for inundated and pot-holed streets. Bengaluru’s civic body has not seen elections for over six years.
The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is clearly in shambles. Authorities should take note: in this season of protests and demonstrations, public patience with shoddy delivery standards is wearing thin.
A citizen’s relationship with urban local bodies should ideally be the tightest, rather than with the state or central government, given the daily brush with a city’s deliverable services. Sadly, it’s a broken relationship.
BMC’s annual budget, the country’s richest municipal corporation, holds lessons. The corporation’s 2026-27 budget at over ₹80,952 crore is higher than that of many states. Compared with 2019-20, BMC’s annual outlay has grown by close to 170% over seven years. Calculating simple average growth suggests the outlay has grown over 24% every year. Yet, this financial growth seems far removed from the lived experience and quality of life in Mumbai.
One reason for scepticism is the large outlay set aside for capital expenditure. Past data shows that the corporation’s actual capital expenditure—for building roads or augmenting storm water drains—consistently undershoots budget estimates at year-end. BMC aims high but unvaryingly under-delivers. The roads and traffic division, for example, gets a large chunk of the budget but its performance unfailingly arouses extreme negative reactions every year.
Even more curious is BMC hiring contractual labour in some key departments, such as public health and hospitals. Or, when it cedes space to the private sector for delivery of critical urban services. For example, BMC runs Mumbai’s bus service, one of India’s oldest, which used to be an indispensable and reliable mode of public transport for millions, especially for schoolchildren and the elderly. However, this bus service has been shrunk over the past few years, letting private operators step into the vacuum with a pricing model that serves only the city’s elite.
According to an analysis by Praja, a non-government organization focused on urban governance, BMC had 88,864 employees in 2024 against a sanctioned staff strength of 151,255, implying an average vacancy of 41%. This ties in with the BMC’s continuing emphasis on fiscal prudence, especially by trying to rein in revenue expenditure (salaries, administration costs).
This may have been praise-worthy in any other commercial organization, but in BMC it raises questions: can a municipal corporation, already facing complaints about inadequate service delivery, sacrifice improvements in favour of budgetary prudence? Simultaneously, there may be some merit in conducting a labour audit to figure out the municipal corporation’s appropriate manpower requirements.
But while the BMC, to be fair, provides some unique services, such as running medical colleges, its shortcomings echo those found in most other cities. While politicians go around promising to convert Indian cities into London, Shanghai or Singapore, nobody is asking why authorities there do not want their cities to become Mumbai, Bengaluru or Kolkata.
In this morass of widening service deficiencies and callous civic officials, or indifferent bureaucrats and politicians, the sincere and diligent officer is often viewed as a superhero, a character from the Marvel universe. The citizenry’s expectations from the political class and bureaucracy are so low that any officer performing his duties acquires a halo. Maharashtra’s commissioner for food and drug administration, Tukaram Mundhe, has become a cult hero for just doing his job, for going by the book.
Mundhe’s zeal in prosecuting restaurants, cloud kitchens, food storage units, e-commerce and quick commerce outlets for dismal hygiene standards and the sale of sub-standard food items has found easy resonance with the public. Mundhe may have lacked a Superman cape, but the fervour with which he pursued his remit—as laid down in the Food Safety and Standards Act—has gained him instant popularity.
Mundhe has not had it easy. As a bureaucrat from the Indian Administrative Services, this is his 25th posting in a 21-year career. The last posting lasted only two months. And he is not the first. His predecessor in the department, Arun Bhatia, also took on large pharmaceutical corporations in 1993 and was transferred 21 times in his 23-year career. G.K. Khairnar, BMC’s deputy commissioner, led a drive against unauthorized constructions in the city that left many influential people red-faced.
But these were isolated campaigns spearheaded by principled public officials. It is but one step from here to an organized expression of public outrage, like at Jantar Mantar earlier this year, when anger and frustrations boil over the tolerance limits of people. Politicians need to draw multiple lessons from the student protests in Delhi.
The author is a senior journalist and author of ‘Slip, Stitch and Stumble: The Untold Story of India’s Financial Sector Reforms’ @rajrishisinghal