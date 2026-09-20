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Urban heroism: city authorities should take note of public support for officials who do their jobs right

Rajrishi Singhal
4 min read20 Sep 2026, 04:44 PM IST
The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is in shambles.
The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is in shambles. (PTI)
Summary

Patience with shoddy public services in Indian cities is wearing thin. Urban India’s frustrations can be gauged from the adulation reserved for public officials who are dedicated to their jobs with due sincerity and diligence.

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Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.

Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.

Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.

Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.

Kolkata residents are taking aim at the state’s newly elected government for inundated and pot-holed streets. Bengaluru’s civic body has not seen elections for over six years.

The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is clearly in shambles. Authorities should take note: in this season of protests and demonstrations, public patience with shoddy delivery standards is wearing thin.

A citizen’s relationship with urban local bodies should ideally be the tightest, rather than with the state or central government, given the daily brush with a city’s deliverable services. Sadly, it’s a broken relationship.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why do good things happen in India? Here's a theory

BMC’s annual budget, the country’s richest municipal corporation, holds lessons. The corporation’s 2026-27 budget at over 80,952 crore is higher than that of many states. Compared with 2019-20, BMC’s annual outlay has grown by close to 170% over seven years. Calculating simple average growth suggests the outlay has grown over 24% every year. Yet, this financial growth seems far removed from the lived experience and quality of life in Mumbai.

One reason for scepticism is the large outlay set aside for capital expenditure. Past data shows that the corporation’s actual capital expenditure—for building roads or augmenting storm water drains—consistently undershoots budget estimates at year-end. BMC aims high but unvaryingly under-delivers. The roads and traffic division, for example, gets a large chunk of the budget but its performance unfailingly arouses extreme negative reactions every year.

Even more curious is BMC hiring contractual labour in some key departments, such as public health and hospitals. Or, when it cedes space to the private sector for delivery of critical urban services. For example, BMC runs Mumbai’s bus service, one of India’s oldest, which used to be an indispensable and reliable mode of public transport for millions, especially for schoolchildren and the elderly. However, this bus service has been shrunk over the past few years, letting private operators step into the vacuum with a pricing model that serves only the city’s elite.

Also Read | Why are Indian cities falling apart? Here’s how to reverse urban decay

According to an analysis by Praja, a non-government organization focused on urban governance, BMC had 88,864 employees in 2024 against a sanctioned staff strength of 151,255, implying an average vacancy of 41%. This ties in with the BMC’s continuing emphasis on fiscal prudence, especially by trying to rein in revenue expenditure (salaries, administration costs).

This may have been praise-worthy in any other commercial organization, but in BMC it raises questions: can a municipal corporation, already facing complaints about inadequate service delivery, sacrifice improvements in favour of budgetary prudence? Simultaneously, there may be some merit in conducting a labour audit to figure out the municipal corporation’s appropriate manpower requirements.

But while the BMC, to be fair, provides some unique services, such as running medical colleges, its shortcomings echo those found in most other cities. While politicians go around promising to convert Indian cities into London, Shanghai or Singapore, nobody is asking why authorities there do not want their cities to become Mumbai, Bengaluru or Kolkata.

Also Read | Can India achieve its Viksit Bharat goal? Urban deficiencies demand action

In this morass of widening service deficiencies and callous civic officials, or indifferent bureaucrats and politicians, the sincere and diligent officer is often viewed as a superhero, a character from the Marvel universe. The citizenry’s expectations from the political class and bureaucracy are so low that any officer performing his duties acquires a halo. Maharashtra’s commissioner for food and drug administration, Tukaram Mundhe, has become a cult hero for just doing his job, for going by the book.

Mundhe’s zeal in prosecuting restaurants, cloud kitchens, food storage units, e-commerce and quick commerce outlets for dismal hygiene standards and the sale of sub-standard food items has found easy resonance with the public. Mundhe may have lacked a Superman cape, but the fervour with which he pursued his remit—as laid down in the Food Safety and Standards Act—has gained him instant popularity.

Mundhe has not had it easy. As a bureaucrat from the Indian Administrative Services, this is his 25th posting in a 21-year career. The last posting lasted only two months. And he is not the first. His predecessor in the department, Arun Bhatia, also took on large pharmaceutical corporations in 1993 and was transferred 21 times in his 23-year career. G.K. Khairnar, BMC’s deputy commissioner, led a drive against unauthorized constructions in the city that left many influential people red-faced.

But these were isolated campaigns spearheaded by principled public officials. It is but one step from here to an organized expression of public outrage, like at Jantar Mantar earlier this year, when anger and frustrations boil over the tolerance limits of people. Politicians need to draw multiple lessons from the student protests in Delhi.

The author is a senior journalist and author of ‘Slip, Stitch and Stumble: The Untold Story of India’s Financial Sector Reforms’ @rajrishisinghal

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Meet the Author

Rajrishi Singhal

Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. Read more

He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsUrban heroism: city authorities should take note of public support for officials who do their jobs right

Urban heroism: city authorities should take note of public support for officials who do their jobs right

Rajrishi Singhal
4 min read20 Sep 2026, 04:44 PM IST
The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is in shambles.
The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is in shambles. (PTI)
Summary

Patience with shoddy public services in Indian cities is wearing thin. Urban India’s frustrations can be gauged from the adulation reserved for public officials who are dedicated to their jobs with due sincerity and diligence.

Gift this article

Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.

Flooded streets in Gurugram’s tony neighbourhoods incited the ire of many billionaires and startup founders. A wobbly building in Delhi, doubling up as a hostel, collapsed and killed outstation students.

Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.

Mumbai’s municipal corporation wants to annex a football ground and convert it into a convention centre; in fact, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just passed multiple resolutions to hand over various properties across the metropolis to private builders.

Kolkata residents are taking aim at the state’s newly elected government for inundated and pot-holed streets. Bengaluru’s civic body has not seen elections for over six years.

The third tier of governance, specifically urban civic management, is clearly in shambles. Authorities should take note: in this season of protests and demonstrations, public patience with shoddy delivery standards is wearing thin.

A citizen’s relationship with urban local bodies should ideally be the tightest, rather than with the state or central government, given the daily brush with a city’s deliverable services. Sadly, it’s a broken relationship.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: Why do good things happen in India? Here's a theory

BMC’s annual budget, the country’s richest municipal corporation, holds lessons. The corporation’s 2026-27 budget at over 80,952 crore is higher than that of many states. Compared with 2019-20, BMC’s annual outlay has grown by close to 170% over seven years. Calculating simple average growth suggests the outlay has grown over 24% every year. Yet, this financial growth seems far removed from the lived experience and quality of life in Mumbai.

One reason for scepticism is the large outlay set aside for capital expenditure. Past data shows that the corporation’s actual capital expenditure—for building roads or augmenting storm water drains—consistently undershoots budget estimates at year-end. BMC aims high but unvaryingly under-delivers. The roads and traffic division, for example, gets a large chunk of the budget but its performance unfailingly arouses extreme negative reactions every year.

Even more curious is BMC hiring contractual labour in some key departments, such as public health and hospitals. Or, when it cedes space to the private sector for delivery of critical urban services. For example, BMC runs Mumbai’s bus service, one of India’s oldest, which used to be an indispensable and reliable mode of public transport for millions, especially for schoolchildren and the elderly. However, this bus service has been shrunk over the past few years, letting private operators step into the vacuum with a pricing model that serves only the city’s elite.

Also Read | Why are Indian cities falling apart? Here’s how to reverse urban decay

According to an analysis by Praja, a non-government organization focused on urban governance, BMC had 88,864 employees in 2024 against a sanctioned staff strength of 151,255, implying an average vacancy of 41%. This ties in with the BMC’s continuing emphasis on fiscal prudence, especially by trying to rein in revenue expenditure (salaries, administration costs).

This may have been praise-worthy in any other commercial organization, but in BMC it raises questions: can a municipal corporation, already facing complaints about inadequate service delivery, sacrifice improvements in favour of budgetary prudence? Simultaneously, there may be some merit in conducting a labour audit to figure out the municipal corporation’s appropriate manpower requirements.

But while the BMC, to be fair, provides some unique services, such as running medical colleges, its shortcomings echo those found in most other cities. While politicians go around promising to convert Indian cities into London, Shanghai or Singapore, nobody is asking why authorities there do not want their cities to become Mumbai, Bengaluru or Kolkata.

Also Read | Can India achieve its Viksit Bharat goal? Urban deficiencies demand action

In this morass of widening service deficiencies and callous civic officials, or indifferent bureaucrats and politicians, the sincere and diligent officer is often viewed as a superhero, a character from the Marvel universe. The citizenry’s expectations from the political class and bureaucracy are so low that any officer performing his duties acquires a halo. Maharashtra’s commissioner for food and drug administration, Tukaram Mundhe, has become a cult hero for just doing his job, for going by the book.

Mundhe’s zeal in prosecuting restaurants, cloud kitchens, food storage units, e-commerce and quick commerce outlets for dismal hygiene standards and the sale of sub-standard food items has found easy resonance with the public. Mundhe may have lacked a Superman cape, but the fervour with which he pursued his remit—as laid down in the Food Safety and Standards Act—has gained him instant popularity.

Mundhe has not had it easy. As a bureaucrat from the Indian Administrative Services, this is his 25th posting in a 21-year career. The last posting lasted only two months. And he is not the first. His predecessor in the department, Arun Bhatia, also took on large pharmaceutical corporations in 1993 and was transferred 21 times in his 23-year career. G.K. Khairnar, BMC’s deputy commissioner, led a drive against unauthorized constructions in the city that left many influential people red-faced.

But these were isolated campaigns spearheaded by principled public officials. It is but one step from here to an organized expression of public outrage, like at Jantar Mantar earlier this year, when anger and frustrations boil over the tolerance limits of people. Politicians need to draw multiple lessons from the student protests in Delhi.

The author is a senior journalist and author of ‘Slip, Stitch and Stumble: The Untold Story of India’s Financial Sector Reforms’ @rajrishisinghal

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rajrishi Singhal

Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. Read more

He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsUrban heroism: city authorities should take note of public support for officials who do their jobs right
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