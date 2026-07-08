The urban Indian landscape is changing in ways that favour economic expansion

India’s urban story is often told through the lens of its six megacities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. But this narrative misses the real transformation underway: the rise of 100 diverse cities, each shaping the country’s economic, social and consumption future in unique ways. As India prepares to add 40 million new urban residents by 2030, these 100 cities will form the crucible of the nation’s next leap forward.
India’s urban story is often told through the lens of its six megacities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. But this narrative misses the real transformation underway: the rise of 100 diverse cities, each shaping the country’s economic, social and consumption future in unique ways. As India prepares to add 40 million new urban residents by 2030, these 100 cities will form the crucible of the nation’s next leap forward.
Beyond the megacity—four tiers, one urban engine: The top 100 cities account for just 19% of India’s population but generate 35% of national income and account for 31% of consumption. If these cities were a country, their $844 billion in annual spending would make them the world’s 14th largest market.
Beyond the megacity—four tiers, one urban engine: The top 100 cities account for just 19% of India’s population but generate 35% of national income and account for 31% of consumption. If these cities were a country, their $844 billion in annual spending would make them the world’s 14th largest market.
Yet, their growth is not monolithic. The ‘Big Six’ are engines of scale and innovation, but boom-towns like Surat and Pune, breakout cities such as Ludhiana and Tiruppur, and frontier cities like Mysuru and Bhubaneswar are equally vital, each with distinct economic and demographic profiles.
This distributed model is an advantage. For example, while the Big Six dominate in aggregate demand, smaller cities like Chandigarh and Amritsar now outpace them in per-household spending. Surat, outside the Big Six, boasts the largest consumption market after Delhi and Mumbai, powered by its textile and diamond industries and a youthful, upwardly mobile population.
The middle-class revolution: Over the past decade, the share of middle-income households (earning ₹6–36 lakh annually at 2025-26 prices) has nearly doubled to 53%. By 2030, they will make up 60% of urban households. High-income households (over ₹36 lakh) have quadrupled in share, while low-income households are set to virtually disappear from these cities.
This is not just a big-city phenomenon. Hyderabad leads in the proportion of middle-income households, while Mumbai tops by high-income share. Smaller cities like Raipur and Thoothukudi are among the fastest-growing in both categories, a reflection of prosperity diffusion beyond traditional urban centres.
The urban-rural consumption gap has narrowed to just 8 percentage points, signalling the rise of a formidable ‘middle economy’ that transcends old boundaries.
From essentials to aspirational consumption: Today, 70% of urban expenditure is on non-food categories, with housing and transportation leading the way. The Big Six account for 46% of total consumption, but the highest per-household spending is found in smaller cities. Chandigarh, for instance, leads the country in average household spending, while Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jabalpur households spend more than ones in Mumbai.
A ‘weekend economy’ is emerging: 62% of urban expenditure now occurs on Saturdays and Sundays, with discretionary categories like fashion, entertainment and electronics seeing a twofold surge. Western India leads this trend amid a shift to experience-driven consumption.
Asset ownership looks set to soar: While essential items like refrigerators and TV sets are nearly universal, aspirational durables such as cars, air-conditioners and washing machines are poised for explosive growth in smaller cities. Middle-income households now account for over half the ownership of major durables. As incomes rise, cities like Asansol, Bhubaneswar and Raipur are on the verge of a surge in big-ticket purchases.
Savings, debt and financial resilience: Urban households now generate 64% of India’s total household surplus income, with the top 100 cities alone accounting for half the national total. Savings vary; the Big Six save 42% of disposable income, while breakout cities focus more on wealth creation and asset investment. Debt levels are rising fastest in mid-tier cities, but overall leverage is moderate, with debt-to-income ratios around 15–18%.
Yet, financial vulnerability persists, especially in frontier cities where one in four households faces chronic or periodic financial pressure. Health shocks are a big risk, with only 11% of urban households covered by health insurance.
The geography of opportunity: India’s urban growth is spatially diverse. Western and southern corridors lead in absolute consumption while northern and eastern cities are catching up in growth rates.
Economic corridors such as the SME corridor in Punjab, the industrial corridor from Mumbai to Surat and the Bengaluru-Chennai-Hyderabad tech triangle are reshaping the geography of opportunity. Sub-metropolitan areas, where rural and urban edges blur, account for nearly 20% of national consumption.
Policy imperatives for diversity and inclusion: As India’s urban future will be shaped by a mosaic of cities, policymakers must move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches. Urban planning, fiscal devolution and infrastructure investment must be tailored to each city tier’s unique trajectory. Data-driven, granular policymaking rooted in robust household surveys and local realities will be essential for inclusive and sustainable growth.
The world’s urban lab: India’s 100 cities are not just engines of growth, but a laboratory for the world’s next urban age. Their diversity, resilience and dynamism offer lessons for other emerging economies. As the middle class rises, consumption patterns shift and new economic corridors emerge. The world would do well to watch the many urban Indias. The future of global growth may well be written in their streets.
This article draws on insights from the report ‘The Many Urban Indias’ (PRICE, Tata Sons Research, July 2026).
The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.