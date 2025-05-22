Seven reform pathways to bridge India’s urban investment gaps
SummaryWe need a coordinated push to plan and finance city-specific infrastructure and service projects. India’s challenge calls for action and investment plans that tap wider funding avenues—including municipal bonds—for robust project pipelines.
A 2010 McKinsey Global Institute report estimated that India needed capital investment of $1.2 trillion over 15–20 years to meet its urban requirements. At ₹2,701 per capita, our current urban investment falls short of the required ₹7,884. This, despite larger outlays by states as well as a staggering 932% increase in the budget allocation for the ministry of housing and urban affairs since 2009-10. This gap in the financing of urban infrastructure adversely impacts the ease of living and doing business in our cities. A roadmap ensuring adequate medium- and long-term financing for city infrastructure and services is critical for India to meet its Viksit Bharat goal by 2047.