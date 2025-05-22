Seven reform pathways to bridge India’s urban investment gaps

Lastly, the timeliness, cost and quality of urban infrastructure are directly and adversely impacted by the least-cost procurement model. Even as the Centre has shown willingness to embrace the superior quality and cost-based system, states and cities have not adopted it, except where funding is from bilateral or multilateral agencies. Unless we undertake procurement reforms, urban infrastructure will continue to be beset by time, cost and quality problems. More importantly, we will not create an ecosystem of builders and contractors that can operate at the scale and quality we need.