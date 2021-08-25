Since 2018, Mint and YouGov have collaborated to conduct a biannual survey on urban Indian youth perceptions and preoccupations, especially how today’s news and events impact them. We expanded this relationship to include the Centre for Policy Research a year later, and together we have tried to both produce data-backed journalism and contribute to a public data initiative. YouGov believes that public data is a form of public good, and the more that people can participate in the decisions made by institutions that serve them, the better these decisions will be. In this spirit, this year the team decided to make all the data sets available for researchers interested in India’s online population here (bit.ly/3ygFXRS).

In mid-June, we embarked on the sixth round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. As this coincided with the fag end of a devastating second covid wave in India, the topic chosen was how this wave impacted young urban Indians. Did they feel personally impacted? How easy or difficult did they find getting access to covid tests, vaccines and hospitalization? Did it shake their belief in institutions? And who did they seek help from? Last month, readers of Mint would have seen the results in the newspaper’s Plain Facts section.

As a Mumbaikar, I recall every black swan event—or at least every unpredictable event, and sometimes not all that unpredictable, from bombings and terror attacks to monsoon floods—being followed by media exhortations for city folks to display resilience, our ‘get up and go’ spirit, our ‘take it on the chin’ attitude. Mumbai residents, like other Indians across the country, often don’t have a choice, especially when faced with natural disasters or man-made violence that disrupt daily life but return periodically without any allowance of space and time for people to sit back and contemplate their fate.

We see hints of this attitude across the 10,285 people who responded to our survey in July. Although shaken and faced with difficult circumstances, 44% think people’s lack of social distancing is more to blame for the second covid wave than their leaders. Even though 65% report an increase in personal economic worries such as running out of money, 42% believe India’s economic situation will improve within a year. After close to 15 months of living with some form of covid restriction, 70% are now looking forward to resuming normal life. And yet, 40% claim they would look for a government advisory before resuming normal life, which shows that the public posture of our government and leaders is important in nudging covid-appropriate behaviour.

Being urban Indians online, a large number reported having taken the vaccine already, with only 8% unsure about vaccination or having decided against it. Some 61% agreed that vaccines are completely safe, while 67% understood that vaccination does not prevent infection but provides immunity against severe disease. The data shows that vaccine hesitancy in urban India is a smaller issue than many had expected. About 20% reported the experience of registering and getting a slot on the CoWin app as extremely poor, perhaps indicating the shortage of vaccine slots at the beginning of our vaccination drive. On the other hand, 50% thought the cost of vaccines was good and 36% reported it as extremely good.

Will covid impact Indian politics and leave lasting effects? We don’t know for sure, as this study wasn’t designed to answer these questions. But small cracks have started to appear. A third of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s self-declared supporters believe the Centre’s handling of covid was responsible for the second wave, while a similar number unaffiliated with any party were also found to agree with that statement. As expected, questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of covid got answers divided along party affiliations. Interestingly, over 53% claim to know or have interacted with someone who is angry with Modi’s handling of covid.

Indians are taking responsibility for their well-being—the best they know—relying on home remedies and holistic medicine to boost immunity. Trust in ayurveda is higher than in allopathy in terms of efficacy against covid, and this is true across city tiers, even among Indian millennials. Contrary to what one might expect, it’s the older 40-plus cohort that rates allopathy above ayurveda. Home remedies are popular, with over half the survey’s respondents claiming to have been using them since the start of the second wave, and more so in families with children.

For the digital urban Indian, social media played a positive role in the pandemic, with these platforms seen as a source of help, got from family far more than from civil society organizations, politicians, etc. Social media let people step up to help one another and come together as a community when there was little aid from authorities. Interestingly, local police ranked second on this after family in Tier 3 cities, especially in south India.

The resilient Indian spirit seems to live on despite what people have gone through. There seems to be a sense of disappointment with the Prime Minister’s leadership, but most still believe that he made the required efforts to rectify the situation. A free vaccine drive certainly helped reduce some misgivings. Just as Indians by and large haven’t blamed their government for past natural or unnatural disasters, once again we seem to have moved on with the hope that the Centre will prioritize healthcare and that India’s economic situation will improve soon. As they say, we are taking it on the chin.

Deepa Bhatia is general manager at YouGov India

