Urban millennials are taking it on the chin once again

We see hints of this attitude across the 10,285 people who responded to our survey in July. Although shaken and faced with difficult circumstances, 44% think people’s lack of social distancing is more to blame for the second covid wave than their leaders. Even though 65% report an increase in personal economic worries such as running out of money, 42% believe India’s economic situation will improve within a year. After close to 15 months of living with some form of covid restriction, 70% are now looking forward to resuming normal life. And yet, 40% claim they would look for a government advisory before resuming normal life, which shows that the public posture of our government and leaders is important in nudging covid-appropriate behaviour.

