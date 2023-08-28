Urban millennials in India have had much to reveal in five years

Urban millennials in India have had much to reveal in five years4 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:19 PM IST
It’s a generation with an ironic mix of sticky biases and rebellious instincts that took in-depth surveys to understand better
This month marks five years of a series of biannual surveys of urban Indian millennials that Mint conducts with YouGov India, a market research firm, and the Centre for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank. From tracking widening political fault-lines and small-town India’s shift towards Instagram, to bleak job market sentiment and fast-changing investment and spending choices, these surveys have chronicled half a decade of an exciting demographic group’s evolving mindsets. Along the way, we also found pivotal, timely trends to better understand India’s difficult experience with the covid pandemic, at a time when prompt data was hard to come by.