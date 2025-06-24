Break the gridlock: Yes, there is a way out of the urban maze of jammed streets
Indian cities are all but overrun by private vehicles and it’s time to implement broad solutions for real relief. The future of mobility lies in moving people, not just more four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers.
As Indian cities expand to accommodate growing populations, the infrastructure supporting them has struggled to keep pace. The typical policy response has been to build more roads, widen existing ones and invest in flyovers. However, states are now starting to explore a more sustainable path: optimizing the use of existing infrastructure. This shift, while still incremental, holds promise—if cities can scale and sustain it.