Break the gridlock: Yes, there is a way out of the urban maze of jammed streets

As Indian cities expand to accommodate growing populations, the infrastructure supporting them has struggled to keep pace. The typical policy response has been to build more roads, widen existing ones and invest in flyovers. However, states are now starting to explore a more sustainable path: optimizing the use of existing infrastructure. This shift, while still incremental, holds promise—if cities can scale and sustain it.

Policies in transition: Earlier this year, Maharashtra approved car and bike pooling policies aimed at increasing vehicle efficiency. In Delhi, to manage traffic congestion around India Gate, authorities designated taxi pick-up and drop-off points. More recently, the Delhi government announced a Unified Transport Authority under its ‘One City, One Commute’ framework.

These underscore a deeper problem: a sharp rise in private vehicle ownership that is overwhelming urban infrastructure. In Delhi, private cars—often with a single occupant—consume more than 75% of road space but account for less than 20% of daily trips.

Also Read: Urban congestion: Let’s use parking fees to unclog Indian streets

Cars hog a disproportionate share of urban resources: Despite cars being owned by less than 10% of Indian households, they benefit disproportionately from public subsidies and urban land. A single parked car occupies 23 square metres of space—area that could otherwise support a tree, bench or street vendor. In Mumbai, a municipal audit found that nearly 30% of footpaths in key areas were blocked by either parked vehicles or spillovers from car-centric infrastructure.

Expanding metro networks has helped ease some pressure, but its potential remains underutilized due to poor last-mile connectivity and fragmented planning.

The promise of shared mobility enabled by tech: Platform-based ride-hailing aggregators like Uber, Ola, Rapido and Quick Ride have transformed how people travel, turning idle vehicles into shared assets. But their growth has been hindered not by a lack of demand, but by inadequate policy support, lack of infrastructure such as designated pick-up zones and the absence of behavioural nudges to accelerate adoption.

Cities like Kochi and Surat show what’s possible. The Kochi Water Metro integrates ferry services with e-auto feeders, all accessible through a unified mobility card. Surat’s zonal parking system has helped reclaim curb space, allowing for the creation of pedestrian plazas. These are scalable models that demonstrate how cities can combine technology with planning to use land more efficiently, lower emissions and improve access to public transport.

Also Read: Traffic penalties based on income levels would be both effective and equitable

Integrate shared mobility with public transport: Instead of doing so, it is often treated as an afterthought—unregulated or retrofitted into systems. We must recognize it as an essential complement.

Even well-run metro systems struggle without efficient last-mile options. Cities need integrated feeder networks: licensed, GPS-enabled e-rickshaws; shared mobility hubs near transit stations; and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Delhi Metro’s move to integrate app-based mobility services at major stations is a positive step, but the effort should be scaled up to be effective. In Bengaluru, bike taxis could ease commutes but remain mired in regulatory uncertainty.

Urban planning must reflect local realities: As cities work to decarbonize their transport systems, local conditions must inform urban planning. India’s mixed land use, informal economy and diverse commuting needs demand context-specific solutions. The air quality management agency’s recent mandate for cleaner commercial fleets using CNG or electric vehicles in the National Capital Region is a practical move. But more cities must follow with clear regulations, incentive frameworks and user-friendly infrastructure to mainstream shared mobility.

Also Read: Traffic congestion is anti-national but there exists a way out

Reclaim public space from private cars: One of the clearest indicators of car-centric planning is the vast amount of urban space devoted to parking. The World Bank estimates that Indian cities lose $22 billion annually to congestion. Add to this hidden costs such as pollution-related health impacts and reduced urban productivity, and the case for reform becomes compelling.

Yet, parking remains heavily subsidized. In Bengaluru, a 2023 study found that over 65% of commercial districts had no priced parking, resulting in double-parking and frequent traffic blockages. A rational starting point would be to implement demand-based pricing in high-traffic areas and channel that revenue into building footpaths or funding shared shuttles.

Low-emission zones around schools and hospitals—designed to protect vulnerable populations—could serve as pilot schemes. Weekend car-free zones can be reclaimed as community spaces, opening up roads for pedestrians, cyclists and street activities.

From incrementalism to systemic change: A pragmatic and incremental approach to urban mobility reform can be politically and socially effective. Small pilots, when replicated and scaled, can transform city landscapes. They also sidestep the backlash that often follows sweeping top-down changes.

Also Read: Karnataka’s bike taxi standoff shows how not to regulate urban transport

This isn’t about removing convenience; it’s about redefining it. Repurpose parking lots into parks. Treat shared, clean mobility as foundational infrastructure. Build cities where movement is democratic and public spaces are accessible to all—not just the privileged minority who own private cars.

The future of Indian urban mobility lies in moving more people, not just more vehicles.

These are the author’s personal views.

The author is former additional secretary, Government of India and head of public policy for India & South Asia, Uber.