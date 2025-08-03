India’s urban climate crisis is the result of our own policy failures
Summary
The poor are hardest hit by what climate change is doing to city life in India, even as urban development seems bent on devouring its own future. To spell hope, top-down policy needs alignment with ground engagement.
A recent World Bank study warns that 70% of India’s 2050 urban infrastructure is yet to be built. As cities expand, India’s urbanization is becoming metabolically unsustainable: a system that produces climate effects as much as it endures them.
