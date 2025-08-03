India’s urban climate crisis is the result of our own policy failures

This brings us to the ethics and justice of urban resilience. Establishing a ‘Right to a resilient city’ demands a significant financial step-up. India needs nearly $2.4 trillion by 2050 for resilient urban infrastructure. Current spending lags at $120.5 billion. This massive gap hits the poorest the hardest, denying them access to essential protections. Market-based models rarely deliver resilience as a public good and with private financing at just 5% and green bonds yet to prove transformative, we must ask: do these tools democratize resilience or merely repackage risk?