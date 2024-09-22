Opinion
Traffic congestion is anti-national but there exists a way out
Summary
- A country with anger on the streets can’t achieve internal harmony. We have suboptimal cooperation in traffic, inadequate supply of public goods and their frequent abuse. The scope for behavioural change, however, offers hope.
Imagine an interaction where you encounter the worst side of your fellow citizens. Anger, outrage, swearing and threats, with every possibility of a physical altercation.
