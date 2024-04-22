Urbanization pressure: India’s housing policy needs a big rethink

Cities occupy 3% of India’s land and contribute about 60% to the economy, as per a 2019 UN report. In recognition of the need for affordable and quality housing, the government launched the PM Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in June 2015 to provide housing for all by December 2024. Around 8.2 million of nearly 11.7 million houses approved under the scheme have been completed, as per the PMAY website, as of 7 April. In contrast, 25 million houses of the 29.5 million target under the scheme’s rural version, PMAY-Gramin, had been completed by November 2023. Not only is the urban version’s completion rate lower, many houses constructed under it remain unoccupied.