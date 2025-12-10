Just hours before a US delegation arrived in New Delhi to wrap up a long-pending trade deal, Donald Trump hinted at a fresh tariff to be levied on India. Speaking at the White House, the US President expressed his displeasure over Indian rice shipments to the US after complaints from a local farmer lobby over cheap imports.
Mint Quick Edit | A US anti-dumping duty on Indian rice won’t hurt much but would send the wrong signal
SummaryTrump seems to be weighing yet another tariff against India—this time for alleged rice dumping. Let’s remind the US of what dumping really is and why India’s not doing it.
