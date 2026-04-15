The black market for Iranian oil wouldn’t exist without China. Before the Iran war began, Beijing bought 95% of all the crude Tehran shipped via a network of sanctioned tankers and shadowy financial links. Hence, US President Donald Trump isn’t just targeting Tehran with his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—he’s aiming at Beijing too.
The US blockade of Hormuz seems aimed at China too. Here's why it's unlikely to work
SummaryWhile the US decision to block access to Iranian ports aims to clamp Iran’s oil and gas exports, it’s China that will lose some of its supply. The People’s Republic has vast buffer stocks, though. So if America’s ploy is to have Beijing lean on Tehran, it looks like a non-starter.
The black market for Iranian oil wouldn’t exist without China. Before the Iran war began, Beijing bought 95% of all the crude Tehran shipped via a network of sanctioned tankers and shadowy financial links. Hence, US President Donald Trump isn’t just targeting Tehran with his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—he’s aiming at Beijing too.
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