It pays to pay attention to market signals flashing red
Summary
- How US bond prices responded to Trump’s tariffs show the value of price signals from better clued-in markets. Foreign exchange, crude oil and volatility market signals matter too. Keep track of how they move amid uncertainty.
In a few short weeks, US President Donald Trump has upended economics as we have known it. In this carnage, one economic concept that has not only survived but gained strength is the integral role of prices in providing quick feedback. Trump had initiated the widest and largest tariff hike in American history, but blinked when US bond prices signalled danger.