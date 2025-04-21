It pays to pay attention to market signals flashing red

In theory, tariffs should inflate the price of imports in the US and the dollar should nominally appreciate to offset the resulting real exchange-rate effects. While that has indeed happened in the case of some emerging market currencies directly affected by US tariffs, such as of Vietnam and Indonesia, the dollar has depreciated against a trade basket of currencies since it hit a high in January. The dollar’s response to tariffs was surprising, given both standard theory and prior patterns, and appears to have been driven by a portfolio reallocation away from US assets towards the assets of other advanced economies.