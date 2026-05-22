Here’s why the US bond market slump cannot be ignored—it’s speaking financial truth to power

Long term interest rates in the US have been heading higher. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have risen almost half a percentage to just under 4.70% this week. That’s the highest since January 2025.
This raises some obvious questions, such as what is driving the rise and are the reasons mainly cyclical or should they be viewed as systemic and of deeper concern?
The increase in yields has been mostly driven by the business cycle and mainly for three reasons.
First, the economy has grown more vigorously than anticipated. Consumer spending has been sustained despite the twin shocks of higher tariffs and energy prices crimping real incomes.
Also, business investment outlays have surged mainly due to the artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. As a result, expectations about monetary policy have shifted from interest rate cuts to increases.