The US bond market thinks SpaceX is junk but rating agencies don't. Who's got it right?

Bond rating agencies and debt markets generally agree about the credit quality of companies. When they do not, investors must choose who to believe. It is not a choice that investors confront often, mostly because disagreements usually involve small obscure companies that few people encounter.
But it will not be easy to ignore the developing rift over Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Only a few weeks old as a public company, it has already floated $25 billion in public debt on top of a $2 trillion wager on its stock, so there is a fortune riding on its success.
Ratings companies and the bond market have very different views about how things are going. SpaceX’s bonds have an average rating of BBB across the three majors, Moody’s Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In the alphabet soup of bond ratings, it is the lowest grade still considered quality before falling into junk territory.