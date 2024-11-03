Opinion
Odd response: Why did US bond yields rise after the Fed’s interest rate cut?
Summary
- Yields on US sovereign debt should’ve fallen, but have risen since the central bank’s monetary easing. Various factors explain it—like a stronger than expected US economy, excess bond supply from a potential Trump victory and weaker foreign appetite for US Treasuries—but which factor matters most?
You wouldn’t normally expect market yields to surge higher at a time when the US Federal Reserve recently increased the size of its interest rate cuts from 25 basis points to 50 basis points. Yet, this is exactly what has happened.
