Uncle Sam can’t scare visitors off without hurting the US
SummaryA country that few want to visit anymore cannot sustain its position at the centre of the world. Alas, the US disposition towards foreigners has taken an ugly turn for the worse under Trump. Ultimately, America has the most to lose from this.
In the years after 9/11, going to the US was scary for many of us. Border security became harsh and unforgiving, and we could feel our rights drop away as we entered American airspace. Novels were written and movies were made about how an encounter with hostile and suspicious border officials could radicalize even those who previously loved America.