Uncle Sam can’t scare visitors off without hurting the US

The US worked as the centre of research and innovation because, even as a visitor, you had rights there. Take that away, replace it with a system where you constantly feel you’re at the mercy of apparatchiks who take pleasure in tormenting you, and American universities will be as attractive to foreign talent as, say, China’s. I started avoiding trips to the mainland and Hong Kong some years ago, but I never dreamt I would one day put the US in the same category.