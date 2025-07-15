Barry Eichengreen: Germany’s budget expansion makes sense while America’s is reckless
Berlin is relaxing its austerity rule for good reasons—such as security and long-term growth—while Washington appears to have abandoned all fiscal responsibility with Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Where this will leave the US is a question we can’t duck.
Recent weeks have been momentous for government budgets in the US and Germany. In the US, both Houses of Congress passed versions of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which Trump signed on the US Independence Day, 4 July. In Germany, meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government agreed to the outlines of a 2025 budget and a spending path for the rest of the decade.