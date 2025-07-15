But while Germany has relaxed its debt brake, and government borrowing will now increase, the provisions that remain in place will prevent German public debt from rising without limit. Critically, items still subject to the 0.35% deficit ceiling include interest payments—even interest on debt incurred to increase defence spending and upgrade infrastructure. As more debt is issued for these purposes and more interest is paid, other spending will have to be cut, or taxes will have to be raised, to meet the 0.35% limit.