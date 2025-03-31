Trump’s auto tariffs: Prepare for a Chinese reign of global streets
Summary
- The US president’s automobile import barriers threaten non-Chinese supply chains for electric vehicles. This ill-conceived move will deal a severe blow to American efforts at making EVs competitively as China zips ahead.
If you had a vision of the future where the global car industry wasn’t dominated by China, you can kiss those dreams goodbye. That’s because US President Donald Trump’s promised 25% tariff on auto imports, announced last week, takes an axe to the only bits of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) supply chain that aren’t dominated by China.