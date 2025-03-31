Trump’s auto tariffs: Prepare for a Chinese reign of global streets

As we saw during the covid pandemic and its aftermath, however, global supply chains are held together with threads of gossamer. With the latest tariffs, Trump has driven a monster truck straight through this one. Korean and Japanese battery makers, after all, aren’t just making cathodes and anodes for Detroit. Instead, they’re integrated into domestic auto industries that will struggle to survive without exports. Hyundai and Kia make more money in the US than in their home market and their US plants are capable of assembling barely a third of the two million cars they sold in North America last year.